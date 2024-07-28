CIK organizes prog on new criminal laws

SRINAGAR: A programme on new three criminal laws was organized by CIK at JIC Humhama Srinagar which was attended by all I/Os and one officer/official of each section of CIK Hqrs.
SSP CIK Tahir Ashraf delivered the opening lecture regarding the need of such programmes for effective implementation of new three criminal laws. Additional Superintendent of Police CIK briefed all members about the importance of electronic evidence during investigation.
During the programmes, Chief Prosecuting Officer/CIK gave an overall view of sections of laws regarding mode and manner of taking evidence by way of electronic mode.
Farooq Ahmad Mir, Senior Prosecuting Officer, PTS Manigam threw light on new provisions of primary and secondary evidence, electronic evidence, its evidential value and how to collect it and produce it before the court of law besides, a demo of retrieving of electronic evidence, its sequence of custody and its production in the court. The vote of thanks was presented by DySP, JIC Abdul Aziz.
