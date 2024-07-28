Gram Sabha of Gulistan Hajan, Tral declares 200 SqKm of forest land as community forest

SRINAGAR: Gulistan Hajan, Tral in Pulwama district witnessed a historic decision on Saturday as the Gram Sabha declared 200 square kilometers of forest land as a Community Forest under the Forest Rights Act 2006. The event, which saw a large turnout of local residents, was marked by a unanimous resolution passed by the Forest Rights Committee, Panchayat, and Gram Sabha members.

The Gram Sabha was attended by Basit Nabi, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Aripal subdistrict, who emphasized the crucial role of Gram Sabhas in conservation and development efforts. Officials from the Department of Wildlife and the Department of Forests of the J&K Government were also present, highlighting the significance of the event.

Dr. Shaikh Ghulam Rasool, founder of the J&K Forest Rights Coalition, and Zahid Parwaz Choudhary, the coalition’s convener, coordinated the proceedings. The J&K Forest Rights Coalition (FRC) assisted and facilitated the event, ensuring the process adhered to the guidelines of the Forest Rights Act 2006.

The resolution declared the designated forest land as a Community Forest, mandating the Panchayat to ensure the conservation of forests, mountains, and wildlife. It also emphasized the sustainable use of minor forest produce and forest foods, promoting a balance between livelihood needs and environmental conservation. The resolution further outlined plans for nature-based community tourism in the area, aiming to leverage the region’s natural beauty for sustainable economic development.

This decision marks a significant step towards community-led conservation and sustainable tourism practices in Jammu and Kashmir. Community forests, which are managed and governed by local communities, play a crucial role in preserving ecosystems, reducing deforestation, and promoting biodiversity. By recognizing community forests as a legitimate land-use category, the Gram Sabha’s decision is an important milestone in forest governance and management.

The declaration of such a large area as a Community Forest serves as an inspiration for other communities and governments to embrace community-led forest management and conservation initiatives. This approach not only empowers local communities but also contributes to the sustainable management of natural resources, ensuring their availability for future generations.

