CUK bags 2nd prize in achievements and schemes EXPO

GANDERBAL: The Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) participated in the Government Achievements and Schemes EXPO 2024 at Pragati Maidan New Delhi from 20-22 July 2024 and bagged the 2nd prize in the event.

The award was presented in recognition to CUKashmir’s contributions in the field of education and community service, showcasing the university’s commitment to excellence and its role in driving positive change in the region.

The accolade underscores the university’s position as a leading institution in the region, dedicated to fostering educational excellence and contributing to its socio-economic development.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, congratulated the team for their hard work, and bringing laurels to the university by bagging the 2nd prize in the event. He appreciated the team for upholding the trust the University reposed in them to make the participation visible and remarkable to the estimation of the visitors.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students. It reflects our commitment to quality education and research. We are honored to be recognized at such a significant platform and will continue to strive for excellence in all our endeavors.”

Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool appreciated the contribution of faculty and staff especially sub-committee members for preparation of materials for display during the Expo.

As many as one hundred institutions, including government departments and research centres, participated in the National Expo. Central University of Kashmir exhibited its achievements in the areas of academics, research and skill development, which was highly appreciated by the visitors at the stall.

On this occasion leaflets and pamphlets indicating the core strengths and programmes offered by the University were circulated among the visitors to generate awareness about the strengths of the University at the National Level. Several skill and research prototypes developed in the Design Innovation Centre (DIC) of the University were also exhibited on the occasion.

Among prominent personalities who visited the stall included Prof Lalnilawma, Hon’ble Minister of State, Rural Development, Public Health Engineering, Horticulture Government of Mizoram, Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma, Hon’ble Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Govt of UP, Ch Naresh Tikait National President Bhartiya Kissan Union who appreciated the role of the University in academics, research, skill development and community engagement while signing the visitors’ book.

The monitoring team of the University for the Expo included Prof. Shahid Rasool, DAA, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nika, Dean School of Business Studies, and Prof. Sandhya Tiwari, Dean School of Languages.

