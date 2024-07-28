DGP greets CRPF personnel, their families on Raising Day

SRINAGAR: On the Raising Day of the Central Reserve Police Force, the Director General of Police J&K R.R Swain has extended his warmest greetings and best wishes to all CRPF personnel and their families.

The DGP in his message said that the role of CRPF in maintaining internal security, conducting anti-insurgency operations, and providing aid to civil authorities is invaluable. He also appreciated the strong bond and coordination between CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police, working shoulder to shoulder in fighting sponsored terrorism and maintaining law and order in the region adding that the efforts of this force have been instrumental in ensuring the safety and security of the people.

“The dedication, bravery, and selflessness with which this force is serving the nation is truly commendable,” the J&K Police chief said. “CRPF stands out among all other CAPFs as it is closest to the civil police in terms of ethos and orientation and yet can be lethal when it comes to hard kinetic fighting.”

DGP Swain added, “I salute your sacrifices and commitment to protecting our country. May this special day inspire us to continue working together towards a safer and more prosperous India.”

