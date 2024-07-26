Pak has not learnt any lessons from history: PM Modi on Kargil Vijay Diwas

DRASS (KARGIL): Pakistan has not learnt any lessons from history and continues to wage a proxy war in the garb of terrorism to stay relevant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, asserting that the evil designs of the enemy will not be allowed to succeed.

On the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the prime minister paid homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,

He also attended a ‘shraddhanjali samaroh’ and heard the ‘Gaurav Gatha’, briefing on Kargil War by non-commissioned officers and visited Amar Sansmaran, and Hut of Remembrance here. He also visited the Veer Bhoomi

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print