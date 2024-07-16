Review Meeting Convened by Director SCERT JK

Jammu,: An extraordinary review meeting involving all faculty members of the SCERT Divisional Offices in Kashmir, Jammu, and the SCERT Central Office was convened today by the Director of SCERT Jammu & Kashmir, Professor (Dr.) Parikshat Singh Manhas.The meeting was held in the conference hall of the SCERT Divisional Office Jammu. The faculty members from the SCERT Divisional Office Kashmir attended the meeting virtually.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to review the Action Taken Report (ATR) on the minute points discussed during the previous meeting held on May 22, 2024. This review was crucial to ensure that all planned initiatives and directives are being implemented effectively across the SCERT divisions.

Attendees included the Joint Director of SCERT Jammu Division, Academic Unit Heads from SCERT Offices across the union territory, and key faculty members.

In his address, Professor (Dr.) Parikshat Singh Manhas emphasized the importance of accountability and timely execution of educational projects and initiatives. He highlighted the need for continuous improvement and innovation in teacher education to keep pace with the evolving educational landscape.

The Joint Director of SCERT Jammu Division provided insights into the progress made since the last meeting, outlining key achievements and areas that require further attention. Faculty members presented detailed reports on their respective units, showcasing significant strides in curriculum development, teacher training programs, and educational research.

A robust discussion followed, where participants shared feedback and suggestions for enhancing the efficacy of ongoing projects. The meeting also focused on strategic planning for upcoming initiatives, ensuring alignment with the overall vision and mission of SCERT JK.

The collaborative spirit and active participation of all attendees underscored the commitment of SCERT JK to foster excellence in education across the union territory. The meeting concluded with a resolve to address identified challenges and leverage opportunities to achieve educational objectives.

The meeting focused on the following key points:

Implementation of NEP 2020 in JKUT (SARTHAQ Tasks Status)

Documentation of Achievements of SCERT J&K

Implementation of Teacher Training Action Plan for FY 2024-25

Training Impact Assessment

Research Projects

Review of Toycathon 2024 Registrations of different categories.

Review of National Initiatives

Linguistic Mapping

Director SCERT JK, Professor (Dr.) Parikshat Singh Manhas, instructed all stakeholders to expedite the process of accomplishing these tasks and ensure timely execution of all educational projects and initiatives.

