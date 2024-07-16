PM Modi likely to address high-level UNGA session on Sep 26

UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the high-level UN General Assembly session here on September 26, according to a provisional list of speakers issued by the UN.

The high-level General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly will take place from September 24-30.

As per the provisional list of speakers for the General Debate issued by the UN on Monday, India’s “Head of Government” is scheduled to address the high-level session in the afternoon of September 26.

