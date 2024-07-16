Officer Among 5 Soldiers Injured On Doda Gunfight

SRINAGAR, – At least five soldiers including an officer were “critically injured” in a gunfight with militants in a forest area in Doda district, officials said on Tuesday.

“Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by Indian Army and JKP was in progress in General area North of Doda,” army said in a statement.

The contact with militants, the army said, was established at around 2100 hours last night “in which heavy firefight ensued”. “Initial reports suggest injuries to our bravehearts,” the army said, adding, “Additional troops have been moved into the area.

Operations are continuing.”

Official sources said that at least five soldiers including an officer were gravely injured in the gunfight at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Dessa forest of the district.

