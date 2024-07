PATNA: Bihar government ministers claimed that the latest report of NITI Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index 2023-24 vindicated the state’s long-standing demand for greater central financial assistance.

NITI Aayog on July 12 released SDG India Index 2023-24. Bihar has figured at the bottom, despite improvements on some parameters, in the SDG Index India that makes an assessment of sustainable development.

