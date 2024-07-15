SC notice to Payal Abdullah on NC leader Omar’s plea seeking divorce

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from Payal Abdullah, the estranged wife of Omar Abdullah, on a plea filed by the National Conference leader seeking divorce on grounds of cruelty.

A bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah issued notice to Payal Abdullah and sought her response within six weeks.

At the outset, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Omar Abdullah, submitted that the marriage was “dead” as they have been living separately for the past 15 years.

