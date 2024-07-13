“Modi Govt’s Betrayal Of J&K Continues Unabated”: Kharge After MHA Amends J&K Reorganization Act

New Delhi: After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) amended the rules of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, Congress President Mallikarjunj Kharge said on Saturday that Modi government’s betrayal of J-K continues unabated.

In a post on X, Kharge said that this step reflects another example of “Samvidhan Hatya Diwas” continuing daily under Modi government.

“Modi Government’s betrayal of Jammu and Kashmir continues unabated! The insertion of new sections giving more powers to the LG by amending the Rules under Section 55 of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 has only two meanings.

First is that the Modi gvovernment wants to delay the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, even though the Supreme Court has mandated Assembly Elections by Sept 30th, 2024,” he said.

“Even if full statehood is restored, it wants to keep the newly elected state government at the mercy of the LG, by clamping its executive power. Another example of “Samvidhan Hatya Diwas” continuing daily under Modi Govt,” Kharge added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has amended the rules of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 enhancing some powers of the Lieutenant Governor of the erstwhile state.

President Droupadi Murmu has given her approval to the amendments in the rule exercising the powers conferred by section 55 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, (34 of 2019) read with the Proclamation dated 31st October 2019 issued under section 73 of the Act, a notification issued by the MHA mentions.

The amendments shall come into force on July 12, the date of the publication in the Official Gazette– a move in anticipation of the speculated assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019 (hereinafter referred to as the principal rules), some rules have been inserted.

It is pertinent to mention that the principal rules were published in the Gazette of India dated August 27, 2020, and subsequently amended on February 28, 2024. (Agencies)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print