CHANDIGARH: AAP candidate for the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll Mohinder Bhagat was leading against his nearest rival and Congress nominee Surinder Kaur, according to initial trends.

Bhagat was ahead of Kaur by 6,336 votes after two rounds of counting of votes that began at 8 am at the Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women here.

BJP candidate Sheetal Angural was at the third spot, according to the trends.

