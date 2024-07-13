HP bypolls: Congress leading in all three assembly by-polls in

SHIMLA: Congress’ candidates, including Himachal Pradesh Chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife, are in the lead in all three assembly constituencies in the state where bypolls were held earlier this week, officials said on Saturday.

The counting of votes for the by-elections in Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh, held on Wednesday, began at 8 am.

Sukhu’s wife Kamlesh Thakur was leading by 636 votes against her nearest rival and BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh after the fifth round of counting, the officials said.

