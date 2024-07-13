Punjab bypoll: AAP candidate Bhagat heading for victory from Jalandhar West seat

CHANDIGARH: AAP’s Jalandhar West assembly bypoll candidate Mohinder Bhagat appears to be heading for a victory from the seat in Punjab as he was leading by more than 23,000 votes against his nearest rival and Congress nominee Surinder Kaur, officials said on Saturday.

Bhagat, a leader of the ruling party in Punjab, was ahead by 23,240 votes after eight rounds of counting of votes that began at 8 am at the Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women here. There will be a total of 13 rounds of counting.

BJP candidate Sheetal Angural was at the third spot, according to the trends.

