IGP Kashmir Chairs Coordination & Security Meeting for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar:In the midst of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, IGP Kashmir, V.K Birdi, on Wednesday convened a crucial coordination and security meeting at Nunwan Base Camp. The Meeting was attended by a range of stakeholders, including Police officers, Army, CAPF forces, NDRF, SDRF, MRT, Base camp directors, Security, Traffic and intelligence agencies.

In a handout , the police said that the IGP directed all Security agencies to work in close coordination to ensure a safe and secure Amarnath Yatra. Emphasizing the importance of collective effort and coordination, he stressed the need to prevent any potential threats and ensure the safety of Pilgrims. Shri Birdi also sought details about frisking and X-ray scanning equipment, highlighting the necessity of thorough checks.

The police spokesman further said that during the meeting, security forces and intelligence agencies shared their views and ideas. The IGP instructed District Police officers to design strategies based on these inputs. He also requested updates from Panjtarni, Sheshnag, and Chandwari base camps.

The Meeting was also attended by Yatra Officer, Sujit Kumar ; IG SKR, Shri Javid Ahmad Matoo ; SSP Anantnag, Dr. G V Sundeep Chakravarthy; as well as officers from CAPF, Security, Traffic, and the Army, they said.

The review meeting underscored the commitment of all stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of the Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims, reads the statement.

