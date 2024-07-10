5 JKAS officers shifted

Srinagar: The Government on Wednesday ordered transfer of five JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Ms. Reetika Arora, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department.

Deepak Kumar, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, the order, reads.

Riaz Ahmed, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Culture Department.

Kailash Devi, JKAS, CDPO, Jammu, has been transferred and posted Assistant Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu.

Shubi Tabassum, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Culture Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Social Welfare, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

