Jammu: Body of a police constable was recovered in Reasi District on Wednesday.

Official sources said that body of 35-year-old Constable, Zahoor Ahmed who was posted at District Kishtwar, son of Mohammad Qasim of Mari Tehsil was found lying at Kattal Gran Morh Reasi near Industrial area.

Soon, they said, Police reached on the spot and recovered the body.

It was later shifted to District Hospital Reasi as part of medico-legal formalties. Further details awaited, they added.

