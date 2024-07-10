Panel formed to identify foreign nationals illegally staying in J-K for past 13 years

JAMMU: ) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has formed a seven-member panel to identify foreign nationals who have been illegally overstaying in Jammu and Kashmir for the past 13 years, aiming to facilitate their deportation.

The panel has been tasked with gathering biographic and biometric details of illegal migrants and maintaining an updated digital record regularly.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the re-constitution of the committee to identify foreign nationals illegally overstaying in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since 2011”, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department, Chandraker Bharti said in an order.

