11,450 connections disconnected for non-payment: KPDCL

Srinagar: Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has added 13,719 fresh connections to its domestic consumer base of 9.81 lakh, adding load of 7.5 MW in the system.

To curb power theft and bring down losses, as many as 55,321 inspection drives were carried out by Kashmir DISCOM from April to June this year.

In a statement issued here today, a KPDCL spokesperson stated that vigorous enforcement drives are being undertaken on a daily basis at Subdivisional level to crackdown on incidents of power pilferage, primarily by hooking and bypassing of meters in urban areas and exceeding of sanctioned load in rural areas. “Strict directions have been given to SDOs to recover dues for energy unauthorizedly consumed, raise Writ of Demand and present their cases for imposition of penalty before the Designated Courts,” he explained, adding those found using electricity unauthorizedly shall be dealt with an iron hand.

Giving details, the spokesman said 1949 new connections were added in Kulgam, 1630 in Budgam, 1269 in Sopore, 982 in Anantnag, 935 in Tangmarg, 843 in Ganderbal, 812 in Shopian, 747 in Awantipora and 611 in Bijbehara Electric Division.

Apart from above, KDPCL has also intensified action against tampering of smart meters with several FIRs registered in concerned Police Stations. “Nearly 600 applications have been filed for registration of FIRs for smart meter tampering and other thefts like hooking,” he added.

Expressing concern over unauthorised use of electricity by consumers, the KPDCL spokesman said that even in peak summer months, reports of damage to distribution transformers are being received from some parts of Kashmir Valley. “KPDCL advises its consumers to avoid using crude heating gadgets like heaters and boilers, which have been banned by the Government,” he added.

The spokesman further stated that KPDCL has disconnected 11,450 consumers for non-payment of pending dues during the first quarter of the current financial year. This includes 8,655 domestic, 2,697 commercial, 94 hoteliers and 34 industrial units. “Outstanding arrears amounting to Rs.43.26 crore have also been recovered from the consumers,” he added.

Urging the consumers to ignore rumours on tariff hike, the spokesperson once again reiterated that KPDCL has not hiked electricity tariff in both metered and non-metered areas. He, however, stated that calibrated rationalization of load as per actual consumption in unmetered areas is being carried out by all Electric Subdivisions, following Supply Code regulations. “Consumers can opt for metered billing, if they find flat-rated charges disproportionate to their consumption,” the spokesman advised.

