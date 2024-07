Bandipora: An 18-year-old youth drowned to death in Madhumati Nallah in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday.

An official said that a youth drowned while taking a bath in Nallah, prompting locals to launch a rescue operation during which his body was retrieved from the spot.

The deceased was identified as Owais Ahmad, son of Manzoor Ahmad Khan of Checkreshipora Bandipora—

