Operation Chinnigam: Successful operation by security forces deals deadly blow to militant outfits in South Kashmir

Srinagar: The successful operation by security forces has dealt a deadly blow to militant outfits in South Kashmir and dented their nefarious designs to target ongoing Amarnath yatra, reads a media statement issued here on Monday.

“Based on specific input of and supplemented and corroborated information regarding the likely presence of a group of terrorists in the general area of Chinigam, Frisal in South Kashmir, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the tps of Rashtriya Rifles and JKP on 06 Jun 2024,” reads the statement issued to GNS.

“The joint operation was launched during wee hours to nab the terrorists. However, no suspicious movement was observed during search operations and the operation was called off in the afternoon. Post retreat of forces on receipt of a credible input of suspicious movement in the same area from a local source, a cordon and search ops was immediately launched in the same area, concurrently strengthening cordon with troops operating in nearby areas.”

“As the security forces approached the target area, the hiding terrorists brought indiscriminate fire on the security forces. One Army personnel got grievous injuries during the exchange of fire, and the individual was immediately evacuated from the operation site and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital by Army Aviation helicopter, where he succumbed to the fatal injuries,” reads the statement.

“Security Forces retaliated with precision engagement and in the ensuing firefight, four terrorists of proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit were neutralized and war-like stores recovered. The slain terrorists have been identified as Yawar Ahmad Dar son of Basir Ahmad Dar, of Redwani Bala; Zahid Ah Dar son of Ghulam Mohd Dar, of Chak, Dasand; Tauheed Ah Rather, son of Abdul Satar Rather, of Odura and Shakeel Ah Wani, of Khori, Batapura,” reads the statement, adding, “a few of these neutralised terrorists are suspected to be previously involved in prosecution of various terror activities in Kulgam and adjoining districts.”

“While executing the operation, Security Forces have been very deliberate & displayed extreme

restrain to ensure minimum collateral damage. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and probe.”

“In this regard police have registered a case under relevant section of law and investigation has commenced, The successful operation by security forces has dealt a deadly blow to terror outfits in South Kashmir and dented their nefarious designs to target the ongoing Amarnath Yatra,” reads the statement further.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print