Another encounter breaks out in Kulgam village

Srinagar;An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Chinnigam village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

An official said that a joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

He said that as the joint teams approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated to, triggering an encounter.

The encounter broke out just hours after another anti-terrorist operation in Modergam village of the district where reportedly one army man has been injured—

