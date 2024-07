NEW DELHI: The counselling process for the medical entrance exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 which was expected to start on Saturday has been delayed.

The counselling session was expected to start on July 6 even though the Medical Counselling Committee had not shared any detailed notification and schedule for it.

Sources said the process of issuing letters of permission to some medical colleges is still underway and new seats will be added.

