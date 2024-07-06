Jammu region student design creators felicitated with the Certificate of Registration of Design by Patent Office, GOI

Srinagar:The State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT) Jammu & Kashmir celebrates the incredible success of Toycathon 2023 led by Director JKSCERT Prof. (Dr.) Parikshat Singh Manhas. The Director SCERT-JK’s efforts to assist Toycathon 2023 participants in creating native functional toy designs have paid off handsomely. The cherished dream of empowering young brains has yielded fruit when Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks (Government of India) has granted registration to the 115 toy designs. It is proof of the program’s effectiveness and the great potential these young people have been raised to possess. This accomplishment not only instills a spirit of creativity in students but also provides a big boost to promotion of the vision of “Make in India.” JK students gaining design registrations from the Government of India is really encouraging.

As part of this initiative, SCERT J&K organized two-day design registry workshops in collaboration with the office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks (CGPDTM) for the finalists of Toycathon 2023. The workshops aimed to motivate students to protect their toy designs under Design Rights by CGPDTM. 34 students from Jammu Division, filed 51 applications for design registrations where as, 57 students filed 64 applications from Kashmir Division. In total, 115 applications were filed, supported by the IP Mitra program of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). These applications were successfully registered, and registration certificates were generated.

In recognition of their achievements, 31 students from Jammu Division were awarded Certificates of Registration of Design by The Patent Office, Government of India. Some of the students have filed applications for the registration of more than one design. The dignitaries who graced the felicitation ceremony included Prof. (Dr.) Parikshat Singh Manhas, Director SCERT J&K, Sh. Ashok Kumar Sharma , JKAS, Director School Education Jammu, Shri N Ramchander, Joint Controller of Patents and Design, Delhi, Secretary JKBOSE Ms. Manisha Sareen, Joint Director DSEJ Ms. Subah Mehta and Joint Director JKSCERT Central Sh. H. R Pakhroo.

The student design creators from Jammu Division were felicitated during the felicitation ceremony held at JKSCERT Divisional Office Jammu. Prof. (Dr.) Parikshat Singh Manhas remarked, ” Toycathon which is a platform for innovative ideation and collaboration is the first of its kind rolled by any State or UT and this should be made a permanent initiative like Inspire Manak scheme that carves creativity and critical thinking amongst the students.” He further added that the collaboration between all the stakeholders will lead to the realization of the vision of NEP 2020.

Director School Education Jammu Sh. Ashok Kumar Sharma , JKAS congratulated JKSCERT for 115 design registration of young Toy creators by the office of Patents & Designs , GOI and spoke at length about the implementation of NEP 2020 in letter and spirit. Joint Controller, Patents & Designs , GOI Sh. N Ramchander while speaking on the occasion highlighted the importance of safeguarding the Intellectual Property rights of the young creators and congratulated students on the registration of their designs.

Looking forward, Toycathon 2024 was launched by SCERT J&K on May 18, 2024, under the theme “Promotion of Innovative Ideas and Revival of Local Culture & Heritage.” Registration for TOYCATHON 2024 is now open, offering a unique opportunity for students from classes 6th to 12th to showcase their creativity and innovation in toy design. This initiative aims to contribute significantly to the development of the toy industry and highlight the crucial role of play in the holistic growth and development of children.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print