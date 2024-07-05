Rs 85800 subsidy on solar rooftop of Rs.1.59 lakh under PM Surya Ghar: KPDCL

Srinagar:Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) today urged the domestic consumers to immediately apply and register for installation of Solar Rooftop Plants under the Centre’s flagship PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana to reap benefits of free solar energy.

It further stated that around 40 empanelled Solar PV Vendors are being onboarded on the National PM Surya Ghar portal, paving way for rolling out the subsidized scheme in Kashmir Division.

In a statement issued here today, a KPDCL spokesperson stated that 36,400 solar rooftops shall be installed under the scheme target till March 31, 2027. “A large number of interested consumers have already registered on the national portal and with onboarding of empanelled vendors, installation of solar rooftops shall begin soon,” he said, while urging the consumers to submit their formal applications on the designated portal – www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in.

In order to facilitate the beneficiaries, the spokesperson stated that no Technical Feasibility Report (TFR) is required for a solar plant up to 10 kWp. He, however, clarified that solar panels shall be compulsorily installed on rooftops of the beneficiaries.

Calling upon the consumers to avail benefits of PM Surya Ghar Scheme, the spokesman stated that subsidy for residential rooftop solar is 60% of the system cost up to 2 kW & 40% of additional system cost for systems between 2-3 kW capacity. At current benchmark prices, it adds up to Rs.33,000/- subsidy for 1 kWp, Rs.66,000/- for 2 kWp and Rs. 85,800/- for 3 kWp solar rooftop systems or higher for special category UT like Jammu & Kashmir.

The KPDCL spokesperson further said that households availing the scheme, will be able to save on electricity bills.

In order to facilitate the prospective beneficiaries and popularize the solar rooftop scheme, KPDCL has created a hyperlink of PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana on its designated website – www.kpdcl.jkpdd.net. KDPCL urged the consumers to click on the hyperlink so that they are navigated to the national portal for registration and submission of formal applications.

The spokesman further added that Kashmir DISCOM is organising awareness camps and IEC campaigns in all Electric Divisions so that maximum publicity is given to flagship scheme.

