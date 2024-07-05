Former UK PM Liz Truss among big-name Tory losses amidst landslide win for Labour

LONDON: Former British prime minister Liz Truss and several Cabinet colleagues of outgoing prime minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party on Friday lost their seats as the Opposition Labour Party was swept to power.

Truss, whose turbulent 45-day period in power has been blamed by many Conservatives for Thursday’s historic defeat, lost her South West Norfolk constituency to Labour candidate, Terry Jermy, by 630 votes, having previously held a huge 24,180 majority, the BBC reported.

The result in South West Norfolk is likely to become an emblem of what looks set to be the Tories’ worst-ever election result, with the exit poll predicting they will win just 131 seats nationwide.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print