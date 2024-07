Anantnag:Body of a 37-year-old man was found along a nallah in Donipawa area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district this afternoon, said an official.

The official said that one labourer Abdul Hameed Sheikh (37), son of Abdul Samad, of Donipawa was found along nallah Arpath.

“The police have recovered the body and shifted it to GMC Anantnag,” said the official.

Confirming it, a police official said that the body will be handed over to family for last rites, after necessary medico-legal formalities.

