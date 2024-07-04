Youth Drowns in Jhelum at Hajin

Srinagar: 19 year-old youth drowned in the Jhelum River while taking bath in river Jehlum in Hajin town of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday.

An official said that the youth, identified as Nadeem, 19, son of Zahoor Ahmad and a resident of Mir Mohalla Hajin, drowned near Jamia at Hajin Bandipora.

The official stated that rescue operations commenced immediately after the incident, and efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue Nadeem.

The police have taken cognizance of the incident and have started an investigation.

