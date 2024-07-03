Sgr records hottest July day in over two decades with 35.6°C

Srinagar: Amidst the heatwave across the Kashmir Valley, Srinagar has recorded the hottest July day in over two decades at 35.6 degrees Celsius, while some other parts have recorded the highest-ever temperature on Wednesday.Kokernag, a famous tourist destination, has recorded an all-time highest maximum temperature in July at 33.3 degrees Celsius. The previous hottest July day was recorded at 33.0 degrees Celsius on July 8, 1993.Qazigund, a gateway to Kashmir, has recorded the second hottest July day at 34.4 degrees Celsius, while the all-time highest temperature is 34.5 degrees Celsius, recorded on July 11, 1988.Gulmarg, a famous ski resort, has recorded the hottest July day in the last 11 years. The maximum temperature in Gulmarg settled at 25.7 degrees Celsius, while 27.0 degrees Celsius was recorded on July 29, 2013. The all-time highest temperature is 29.4 degrees Celsius, recorded on July 14, 1969.Similarly, in Srinagar, the mercury settled at 35.6 degrees Celsius, making it the 11th hottest day in July. The temperature has reached this extent in Srinagar after a gap of 25 years. Today’s temperature was the highest since July 9, 1999, when the mercury settled at 37.0 degrees Celsius. The all-time highest temperature in the summer capital was recorded on July 10, 1946, at 38.3 degrees Celsius.Srinagar was comparatively hotter than several places, including Delhi, Aligarh, Varanasi, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and many others. The temperature in July in recent years in Srinagar was almost closer to today’s.According to officials , the highest maximum temperature in Srinagar in July was recorded at 33.1 degrees Celsius in 2023, while in 2022, the hottest day was recorded at 34.0 degrees Celsius. In 2021, the hottest July day was recorded at 35.0 degrees Celsius, while in 2020, it was 34.0 degrees Celsius.All the stations of Kashmir recorded the heatwave today. Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination, recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara recorded 34.5 degrees Celsius.Meanwhile, Jammu, the winter capital of the Union Territory, recorded 36.6 degrees Celsius, while Banihal recorded 32.6 degrees Celsius. Batote, Katra, and Bhaderwah recorded maximum temperatures of 29.8 degrees Celsius, 31.5 degrees Celsius, and 35.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.Experts, reacting to the rise in mercury, said that the persistent dry spell has led to the increase in maximum temperatures here. “Due to the absence of monsoon winds and rain in the Kashmir region, the valley has witnessed mostly dry weather over the past week. Also, due to the high pressure, coupled with dry and mostly calm winds, the temperature was expected to shoot up today in the Kashmir region,” Independent Weather Forecaster Faizan Arif Keng said.He added, “As the Western Disturbance will start impacting both regions from tomorrow, temperatures may fall slightly tomorrow. Major improvement is, however, expected from July 5 onwards. Expect rain with thundershowers and gusty winds across Jammu and Kashmir from July 4 evening onwards.”—

