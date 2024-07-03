Election Commission sends notice to Engineer Rashid over poll expenditure discrepancy

SRINAGAR: The Election Commission has sent a notice to newly-elected MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, better known as Engineer Rashid, who is in jail in a terror funding case, over a significant disparity in his election expenditure report for the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

The election authority has asked for a response within two days.

The notice was served by the deputy district election officer in Baramulla Tuesday, highlighting the expenditure register submitted by Rashid showed Rs 2.10 lakh, while the actual amount recorded in the shadow register maintained by observers amounted to Rs 13.78 lakh.

