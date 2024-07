Srinagar: A masjid and several houses were damaged in a massive fire that broke out in the Umer Colony area of Srinagar’s Eidgah, officials said.

An official said that fire broke out in Umer Colony area today morning and soon after fire tenders reached to the spot.

He said by the time fire tenders reached, a local Masjid and several houses were damaged, while efforts are on to douse off the flames.

Further details area awaited—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print