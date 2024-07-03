Facilitate Smooth Observance Of Muharram: LG To Officers

Chairs high level meeting to review arrangements

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting to review arrangements for Muharram, today at Civil Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Sh Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Sh RR Swain, DGP; Sh Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Law & Order; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Sh Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Administrative Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners, Heads of Departments and other senior officers of the Civil and Police Administration.

The Lt Governor directed the officials, DCs and SSPs to hold meetings with eminent members of Shia community and religious leaders to address their issues and demands at the earliest to facilitate smooth observance of Muharram.

He instructed the District Administrations and senior officials to take all possible measures to ensure improved road connectivity to Imambaras, uninterrupted power supply and drinking water facilities, proper cleanliness and sanitation measures particularly in and around Imambaras, advance distribution of ration and other amenities as required.

All the arrangements must be made well in advance for smooth observance of Muharram, he said.

The Lt Governor laid emphasis on regular market inspections and ensuring the availability of essential commodities.

He also directed for making elaborate arrangements with regard to security, smooth traffic management and medical facilities at the prominent religious places and gatherings.

Deputy Commissioners briefed the chair on the preparedness of their respective district administrations in view of forthcoming Muharram.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, conducted an extensive visit to various Shia-populated areas, including Imambargahs at Zadibal and Hasanabad, and the Shrine of Shamsuddin Araqi, as well as Shia-populated areas along Mir Behri Dal.

Accompanied by senior officials, the DC issued on-the-spot directives to ensure smooth observance of Muharram proceedings. He emphasized the importance of uninterrupted electricity and water supplies, cleanliness, and proper traffic management, particularly on the 9th and 10th of Muharram. The visit included interactions with local Shia leaders to gather feedback and address their concerns.

Dr. Bilal directed the Health Department to provide first aid facilities, medical teams, and ambulances during processions. The SMC and allied departments were instructed to repair dysfunctional street lights and enhance manpower for cleaning lanes and drains. Traffic authorities were tasked with ensuring smooth traffic flow during processions.

During meetings at Zadibal and Hasanabad Imambaras, Dr. Bhat reviewed arrangements and addressed the demands presented by the Shia community. He assured them of a 24-hour electricity supply and appointed a nodal officer to oversee all preparations. Additionally, he instructed concerned departments to conduct department-wise audits of essential services and maintain vigilance on commodity prices to prevent profiteering and hoarding.

Dr. Bilal assured the Shia community that all necessary arrangements would be completed before the start of Muharram, ensuring a smooth and respectful observance of the holy month.

