‘Religious Place’ Vandalised In Reasi, Police Forms SIT

Jammu: A place of worship was allegedly vandalised by unidentified people in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, triggering protests on Sunday by locals belonging to both the Hindu and Muslim communities, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan said police have taken cognisance of the incident and assured the protesters that stern action will be taken against the culprits.

The place of worship was found vandalised by a visitor in a village in the Dharmari area on Saturday evening, sparking tension and spontaneous protests, with the protesters demanding that the culprits be identified and punished.

Police in a statement said that District Police Reasi have detained 12 suspects in connection with case of act of vandalisation of a religious place in Darmari area of Arnas.

Case FIR no 55/ 2024 U/S 295 IPC stands registered in Police Station Arnas on getting reports of the act from Darmari Area of Arnas.

“Police teams swung into action and round up three suspects during night hours. Series of raids continue during day time and around nine more suspects apprehended by teams of Police station Arnas for questioning in the case.”

Sensing the gravity of the case SSP Reasi Ms Mohita Sharma IPS constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of Dysp Operations Reasi, who alongwith his team is stationing in Arnas area for investigation of the case on priority, it said.

“Sharing the details SSP Reasi conveyed That around 12 Suspects round up and apprehended in the case till now for questioning and further investigations in the case is going on.

SSP further appealed that People of Reasi should remain calm and should maintain peace and communal harmony in the area as Reasi Police is committed solve the case and trace the culprit at the earliest.”

