Monsoon Arrives Fully Today: MeT

Srinagar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Monsoon has arrived in parts of Jammu plains and that it will cover the entire Jammu and Kashmir by July 1 (Monday).

A spell of rain and thunder is anticipated at many areas of Jammu during morning while light rain and thunder is anticipated at a few areas of Kashmir up to July 2, said Meteorological Department, Srinagar.

It said that most places will see intermittent spells of light to moderate rain between 3-7 July.

An official from the MeT said that southwest monsoon arrived in Jammu and adjoining districts on June 27 when sudden early morning showers were witnessed in several parts of the Jammu region but it is yet to cover the Kashmir region.

He said light to moderate monsoon rains also lashed several parts of Jammu region including Jammu, Udhampur and Katra, early this morning. “In past 24 hours ending 8:30 am today, Udhampur recorded 47.9 mm of rainfall, Katra 28.9, Jammu 14.4 mm and Bhaderwah 10.6 mm. Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of J&K and it is expected that the monsoon will cover the entire Union Territory over the next two to three days,” he added.

The light showers have provided a relied for the people in both the regions of Jammu and Kashmir as the UT has witnessed scorching heat for several weeks now.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar was registered at 30.9 degree Celsius while it was recorded at 30.2 in Qazigund, 25.7 in Pahalgam, 31.2 in Kupwara, 29.4 in Kokernag and 20.8 in Gulmarg.

Banihal recorded a maximum of 30 degree Celsius and minimum of 21.6, Batote registered a maximum of 27.6 and minimum of 21.7, Katra recorded a maximum of 32 and minimum of 22 degree Celsius while Bhaderwah registered a maximum of 32.1 and minimum of 17.8 degree Celsius, MeT said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print