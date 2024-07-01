Mehbooba chairs PDP’s PAC meeting

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday chaired party’s Political Affairs Committee meeting in Srinagar.
Besides party affairs, reports said, the meeting was aimed to review the overall political situation of Jammu & Kashmir post Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Senior party leaders attended the meeting who discussed key issues and strategies to address the current political climate in Jammu and Kashmir.
The participants of the meeting also deliberated upon measures to strengthen party at grassroots level.