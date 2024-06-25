KCCI expresses gratitude for Srinagar’s accreditation by World Craft Council

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has expressed immense pleasure and gratitude to the World Craft Council (WCC) for accrediting Srinagar as a World Craft City for 2024. This recognition acknowledges the centuries-old craftsmanship of Kashmiri artisans, whose exquisite work has adorned wardrobes globally.

Srinagar has been recognized as a World Craft City by the World Craft Council (WCC) for its centuries-old excellence in craftsmanship, earning international recognition for the Kashmiri artisans’ exceptional skills. The announcement was made after a thorough evaluation by the WCC jury.

The WCC Jury visited Kashmir in April 2024 to evaluate Srinagar’s eligibility for this prestigious title. During their visit, the KCCI, led by President Javed Ahmad Tenga, engaged in detailed discussions with the jury, advocating for Srinagar’s inclusion based on the city’s rich tradition of handicrafts and the significant economic role it plays.

The KCCI team, led by President Javed Ahmad Tenga, had a threadbare discussion with the WCC jury members, highlighting Srinagar’s potential to qualify for the prestigious recognition. The team emphasized that Srinagar is a hub of traditional Kashmiri handicrafts, with a wide range of artefacts produced by skilled craftsmen.

The WCC jury members were impressed by the KCCI’s proposal, citing six key points: product innovation, pricing, productivity, packaging and presentation, artisan empowerment, and social security issues. The jury members acknowledged that Srinagar’s centuries-old craftsmanship had created a niche for its products in the global market.

The Director of Handicrafts & Handlooms, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, and Head INTACH, JK Chapter, Salem Beigh, also participated in the meeting and emphasized the importance of classifying Srinagar as a member of the council.

Key Points Highlighted by KCCI:

Traditional Hub: Srinagar is renowned for its traditional Kashmiri handicrafts, with a large population involved in the production and trade of these artifacts.

Global Links: The WCC’s connections with over 80 countries present an opportunity to leverage Srinagar’s craft production strengths and resources.

Cultural Exchange: KCCI proposed facilitating Kashmiri artisans’ participation in global programs to help them create contemporary products.

Artisan Empowerment: Emphasizing the need for skill enhancement and social security measures for artisans.

Business Linkages: KCCI suggested creating vertical linkages between local artisans and global retail chains to ensure sustainable business development.

Contributions Recognized:

Director Handicrafts & Handlooms, Mr. Mehmood Ahmad Shah: Strongly advocated for Kashmir’s accreditation.

INTACH Chief, Mr. Salem Beigh: Highlighted Srinagar’s potential, given its UNESCO Heritage City status.

Lt. Governor Shri Manoj Sinha: Commended for his interest in the revival and development of Kashmiri handicrafts.

Jury’s Response:

Jury member Prof. Somesh Singh acknowledged KCCI’s inputs and emphasized the four-fold mantra for qualification: product innovation, pricing, productivity, and packaging & presentation.

KCCI President Javed Ahmad Tenga assured the Jury of KCCI’s proactive role in leveraging all resources to support this accreditation. The KCCI also praised the collective efforts of all stakeholders in achieving this recognition, marking a significant milestone in promoting and preserving Kashmiri craftsmanship on a global platform.

