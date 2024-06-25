Business environment rapidly changing in J&K: Comm Secy I&C

Addresses J&K Electronics, IT conclave at Srinagar

SRINAGAR: “Business environment is rapidly changing in Jammu and Kashmir. J&K has emerged as top notch destination for investments across the country,” stated Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C), Vikramjit Singh, here on Monday while addressing the J&K Electronics and IT Conclave at Government Arts Emporium.

The Conclave was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) in collaboration with Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) under the theme ‘Innovate, Integrate: Pioneering IT & Electronics in J&K’.

Managing Director JKTPO, Khalid Jehangir; Director JKEDI, Rajinder Kumar Sharma; Director I&C Kashmir, Khalid Majeed; Global Chairman, ESC, Sandeep Narula; Chairman ESC, Vir Sagar; President KCCI, Javid Ahmad Tenga, faculty members from NIT, IUST and other institutions, representatives from IT sector companies, students from various institutions and budding entrepreneurs, among others were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Commissioner Secretary highlighted that Electronics and IT is a booming sector in Jammu and Kashmir possessing enormous opportunities in terms of manpower as well as incentives. He added that J&K is emerging as a hub of self employment ventures in the country as establishment of startups has risen three times here as compared to last year.

The Commissioner Secretary further emphasized the pivotal role of IT and Electronics in driving economic development and job creation in the UT. He highlighted the government’s commitment towards creating a conducive environment for businesses, particularly in the electronics and IT sectors, through progressive policies and infrastructure development.

The Commissioner Secretary underlined that this Conclave would serve as the precursor for future collaborations in IT and Electronics sector. This platform is big opportunity to realise the vision of IT empowered Jammu and Kashmir through collaborative efforts between government, private sector, and academia, he added.

In his welcome address, Managing Director, JKTPO, outlined that J&K is land of opportunities, urging the investor participants to explore industrial landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted that the procedural framework has seen a sea change here as the region has liberalised many policies as well as established attractive incentives with ease of doing business through single window clearance mechanism.

Global Chairman, ESC, Sandeep Narula, Chairman ESC, Vir Sagar, President, KCCI, Javid Ahmad Tenga and Director I&C Kashmir, Khalid Majeed also spoke on the occasion while as Director JKEDI, Rajinder Kumar Sharma presented vote of thanks.

