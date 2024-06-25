DC Sgr orders enquiry into non-functioning of Aadhar center at hospitals, ICDS, banks

SRINAGAR: In order to achieve the saturation of Aadhar enrollment of target population of Srinagar, a meeting of District Level Aadhar Monitoring Committee was on Monday held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex, here to review the overall status of enrollment.

At the outset, DC reviewed operation of Aadhar enrollment centers, verification pendency, population without Aadhar numbers, registration facilities at school, age group wise enrollment and updation of Aadhar after a gap of ten years.

On the occasion, DC issued a slew of directions to achieve the saturation of Aadhar enrollment of the entire population of the district.

He directed concerned Officers to conduct extensive enrollment camps in education institutions, health centres and mobilization of population so that the overall gap would be abridged in the district.

Regarding operationalisation of machines/ equipment provided to Hospitals, Banks, ICDS centres and other departments, he ordered enquiry to find out the reason for not using the equipment for enrollment at these institutions.

He instructed CEO Srinagar to collect the details of the total number of students without Aadhaar numbers in private schools.

While reviewing Sub-district wise pendency, DC directed concerned to expedite the verification of all pending packets within the due date.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Planning Officer, Programme Officer, ICDS, ACR, Srinagar, besides CEO, CMO, DIO, AD Food, North/South and District Coordinator CSC E-governance Srinagar and representatives of UIDAI.

