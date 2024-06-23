Mirwaiz extends felicitations to Sikh community

SRINAGAR: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday felicitated the Sikh community on the birth anniversary of Sardar Hargobind Singh Ji.
In his message, Mirwaiz said that the Sikh community has always upheld the principles of humanism, religious harmony, peace and brotherhood. He acknowledged the unwavering support and solidarity that the Sikh community has shown towards their Muslim brethren through thick and thin, which is deeply valued and appreciated by the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

