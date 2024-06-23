MD JJM visits Sopore, inspects progress of works on ongoing projects

SOPORE: Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) J&K, Dr. G.N. Itoo on Saturday conducted a tour of Sopore sub-division of Baramulla district during which he detailed on-site inspection of various water supply schemes being executed under JJM.

The Mission Director was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Raina; Superintending Engineer Jal Shakhti Department and other Engineers and officers.

During the visit, Dr. Itoo thoroughly inspected the Water Supply Scheme Rampura-Rajpura being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.42 crore. The scheme when completed will provide portable drinking water to 275 households.

During the inspection, the MD said that the project is in final stages of its construction and will be inaugurated soon for the residents of this area and safe drinking water will be directly provided to their homes.

Dr. Itoo also inspected the construction work on WSS Sangri-Muqam project which is being constructed at a cost of Rs.991 lacs. The project after completion will provide tap water connection to 421 households of the nearby villages.

During his visit, the MD highlighted the progress under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Baramulla district and said that against the target of 1.45 lakh tap water connections in rural areas, over 1.21 lakh connections have already been provided. He added that in Sopore sub-division alone, 43000 household tap water connections have been delivered against a target of 45000.

The MD commended the support of the local administration for their role in achieving this goal and said that the department will further accelerate its efforts to reach 100% saturation by the end of September this year.

Later, Dr. Itoo conducted an on-site inspection of major Water Supply Scheme under construction at Bohripora Sopore. The project being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 11.45 Crore, will provide safe portable drinking water to 1130 households of the nearby villages on completion.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print