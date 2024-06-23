GOC Chinar Corps inaugurates community radio stations at Bla, Uri S

RINAGAR: The Community Radio Stations at Baramulla and Uri, established by Dagger Division, were inaugurated by GOC Chinar Corps at a simple ceremony at Baramulla on Saturday.
With their tag lines as ‘Radio Baramulla 89.6FM- Alfaaz Hamare Ehsas Aapke’ and ‘Radio Uri 90.0 FM- Pahadon ki Dhun’, these stations strive to provide a voice to the local communities and serve as vibrant platforms for locals, achievers, government schemes, news and culture, in addition to being a medium for entertainment, PRO (Defence), Srinagar said in a statement.
The Chinar Corps Commander also felicitated local children who have excelled in various fields ranging from Martial Arts to education, thus encouraging them to strive for excellence.
The Guest of Honour urged the citizens of Baramulla and Uri to exploit this new platform to share their stories, aspirations and dreams.
Both stations have hired and trained local children as RJs, providing them an opportunity to develop this unique skill, thus giving them a launchpad to further shape their future.
The citizens of Baramulla and Uri welcomed the initiative of the Dagger Division, as these stations give them a sense of belongingness and a fresh medium of entertainment.
RINAGAR: The Community Radio Stations at Baramulla and Uri, established by Dagger Division, were inaugurated by GOC Chinar Corps at a simple ceremony at Baramulla on Saturday.