GCoE Srinagar to host NEP-2020 National Conference on June 25, 26

SRINAGAR: Government College of Education (GCoE), MA Road Srinagar is organizing a National Conference on NEP-2020 on the theme ‘Innovative Pedagogical Approaches & Evaluation Reforms in Higher Education’ on June 25 and 26, 2024.
The conference will bring together academicians and educationalists in the field of education from across the country to discuss crucial issues pertaining to pedagogy and assessment in higher education.
During the conference, technical sessions would be chaired by academicians from Delhi University, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jammu University, Kashmir University and Cluster University.
Principal, GCoE, Prof. Seema Naz Principal while giving details about the conference said that it will be graced, among others, by distinguished academic leader and innovator, policy maker and Padma Shri awardee Prof. Dinesh Singh. The other notable dignitaries include Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir; Prof. Manisha Priyam, NIEPA, Ministry of Education, New Delhi and Prof. Yasmeen Ashai, Director Colleges, Higher Education Department, UT of J&K.
The conference coordinator, Fazl Illahi said that the conference is significant academic event in the wake of NEP-2020 in J&K. “It will definitely shift and shape the teaching learning process in higher education institutions of J&K as per the recommendations of NEP-2020”, he added.
