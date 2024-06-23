Army launches Dagger Heritage Complex’s first-ever Laser, Light & Sound show

RINAGAR: The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps, Dagger Division, and Pir Panjal Brigade, in association with Punit Balan Group, launched a mesmerizing Laser, Light and Sound Show at the Boniyar site of the “Dagger Heritage Complex”. The show is a tribute to Kashmir’s rich cultural and military heritage, and was inaugurated by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on June 21, 2024.

The 28-minute show takes the audience on a nostalgic journey through the centuries of documented history of Kashmir Valley, from its ancient past to the present day. Narrated by legendary Radio Kashmir broadcaster Talha Jehangir, the show is set against the backdrop of the ancient Boniyar Temple, constructed by the Avantiwarman rulers in the 12th century AD.

The show features the geological and mystic evolution of the Kashmir Valley, showcasing its natural beauty and cultural significance. It highlights the contributions of different dynasties that ruled Kashmir and shaped its cultural and religious landscape. The show also pays tribute to the valour and sacrifices of the Indian Army in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

The “Dagger Museum” within the complex showcases the efforts of Indian Army in promoting social welfare initiatives and ensuring safety and freedom in Kashmir. The museum is designed to provide visitors with an immersive experience of the region’s history and culture.

The Laser, Light and Sound Show is a collaborative effort between Creative Laser Systems, Bangalore, and Punit Balan Group. The support of Punit Balan Group has made it possible to create this unique experience.

The opening of this show is expected to attract a large number of local visitors and tourists to Boniyar, with the widening of Baramulla-Uri highway and construction of a railway line till Uri set to facilitate better accessibility to the town. This development is expected to place Boniyar firmly on the tourist map of Jammu and Kashmir.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print