DC Kupwara reviews preparedness for Supervisor Recruitment exam

KUPWARA: Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara Ayushi Sudan on Saturday presided over a comprehensive meeting to review the preparedness for the OMR based exam of Supervisor, Social Welfare Department, being conducted by JKSSRB on June 23rd.

The meeting focused on meticulous review of logistics plans for the examination day and ensuring a free, fair and seamless examination process.

The Deputy Commissioner issued crucial directives to Magistrates, Observers, centre Superintendents, Principals, invigilators and stakeholder departments, emphasizing the transparency and upholding of SOPs to facilitate the smooth conduct of the examination.

The DC issued specific directives to various departments, including ban on mobile phones and electronic devices inside examination centers.

While meticulously reviewing the logistic plan for the examination day, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of proрег lighting, seating arrangements besides bold signage and toilet facilities. The DC called for putting in place foolproof arrangements to avoid any malpractice during the examination.

The PDD department was directed to ensure proper power supply during the examination hours, while the Jal Shakti department was tasked with arranging adequate water supply at all examination centers. The ARTO Kupwara was directed to ensure proper conveyance at proper time for students appearing for exam.

The Information Department was specifically directed to brief the Videographers hired for tomorrow’s exam to ensure adherence to established protocols.

“Only purpose of the hiring Videographers is to cover /shoot while opening of the sensitive material and sealing of the sensitive material. Videographers aren’t allowed to share or upload videos for any media channel or social media page,” the DC said.

Instructing officers to ensure sufficient staff deployment at examination centers, the DC emphasized the need for backup arrangements to tackle unforeseen circumstances.

She stressed on the significance of coordinated efforts from various departments to guarantee the integrity and fairness of the examination.

ADC Kupwara, Muhammad Rouf Rehman and ADC Handwara, Aziz Ahmed Rather, Member SSRB, Peerzada Zahoor and Additional SP Kupwara, G.M Bhat gave briefing to Magistrates, Center Superintendents, Deputy Superintendents, on their roles and responsibilities during the critical recruitment process.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print