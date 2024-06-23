Soaring power bills taking toll on consumers: NC

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq on Saturday said consumers across J&K are increasingly feeling the pinch of skyrocketing power bills, as electricity tariffs continue to rise unabated.
In a statement issued from the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Tanvir said, “The burden of hefty electricity costs is becoming a significant source of frustration and financial strain for many households. People are feeling the strain from the regular power outages. With the scorching heat bearing down, it’s pushing people to breaking point. Local protests are going on in areas hit hardest by increased power tariff and unscheduled power cuts.”
Calling the electricity bills backbreaking and unacceptable, Tanvir sought relief for consumers. “Consumer-friendly electricity tariff charges should be worked out to ensure significant relief for all sections of the society particularly those living at the bottom of the social and economic ladder,” he added.