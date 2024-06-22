Seat-sharing talks for Maharashtra polls yet to begin in MVA; all are equal stakeholders: Raut

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said seat-sharing talks have not commenced among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies for the Maharashtra assembly polls scheduled later this year, and asserted that all are equal stakeholders in the opposition alliance.

Talking to reporters, Raut said the MVA contested the Lok Sabha polls unitedly and showed to the world how Maharashtra stopped the BJP from getting a full majority.

The MVA comprises Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress. The alliance won 30 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

