NEW DELHI: Newly elected Lok Sabha MP from north Kashmir Sheikh Abdul Rashid, arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case, failed to secure interim bail on Saturday with a special court here adjourning the matter till July 1.

The court asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a response to to his plea and also inform it about when he could take an oath as an MP.

The newly elected Lok Sabha MPs are scheduled to take oath on June 24, 25 and 26.

