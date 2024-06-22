NTA Postpones Joint CSIR-UGC-NET

NEW DELHI: CSIR UGC-NET examination postponed due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’ and ‘logistical issues’, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday.
The notification stated: “The candidates are hereby informed that the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 which was scheduled to be held between 25.06.2024 to 27.06.2024 is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website.” Candidates have been asked to keep checking the official website.
Joint CSIR UGC-NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions and PhD admissions in accordance with the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC.
