Court To Hear Er Rashid’s Interim Bail Plea Today

New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to hear on Saturday further arguments on an application filed by Engineer Rashid, arrested in a 2016 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case, seeking interim bail to take oath as an MP.

Contesting as an independent candidate, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of the National Conference in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh had on Tuesday fixed the matter for hearing on June 22 and directed the NIA to inform the court about the likely date for his oath-taking.

The judge passed the directions after he was informed that the newly elected Lok Sabha MPs will take oath on June 24, 25 and 26.

Rashid has moved the court seeking interim bail, or custody parole in the alternative, to take oath and perform his parliamentary functions.

Engineer Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the alleged terror funding case. He is at present lodged in Tihar jail.

The former MLA’s name cropped up during the interrogation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who the NIA had arrested for allegedly funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Valley.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against several individuals, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in the case.

Malik was awarded life imprisonment by a trial court in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the charges. (Agencies)

