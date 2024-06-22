NTA DG shunted out amid raging controversy over NEET-NET ‘paper leak’

NEW DELHI: National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh was shunted out on Saturday, amid a massive controversy over alleged irregularities in competitive exams NEET and NET.

An official said he has been put on “compulsory wait” in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) till further orders.

India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola has been assigned additional charge of the testing agency till appointment of a regular incumbent.

